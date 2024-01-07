The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 240.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

