The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.42

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.91. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 2,338 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,475 ($31.52) in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Price Performance

About The Weir Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.