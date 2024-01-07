The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.42

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.91. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 2,338 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,475 ($31.52) in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on The Weir Group
The Weir Group Price Performance
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.