ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells $26,359.24 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,874,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 391,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 1,355,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 765,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

