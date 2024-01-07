ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells $26,359.24 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ThredUp Price Performance
Shares of TDUP opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.39.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
