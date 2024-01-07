Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $202,593.50 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $202,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $31,021.44.

NYSE TOST opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

