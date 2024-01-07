Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.41

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and traded as high as $85.65. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 889,871 shares traded.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

