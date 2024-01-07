TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE BLD opened at $351.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $162.47 and a 12 month high of $382.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

