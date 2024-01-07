Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $218.91. 1,428,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,732. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day moving average of $211.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

