Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Trex by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trex by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 684,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,096. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

