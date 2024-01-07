Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.84

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.84 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 42.33 ($0.54). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 161,648 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.74. The company has a market cap of £16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

