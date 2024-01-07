TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
TRX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
