Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.60

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 581,618 shares.
Tungsten Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.09 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.60.
About Tungsten
Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.
