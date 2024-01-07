U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 97,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,555,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,239. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.