U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of USPH opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $380,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

