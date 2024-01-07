Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of UL stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
