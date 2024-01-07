United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

UPS opened at $158.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

