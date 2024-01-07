United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.87 and a beta of 0.51. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

