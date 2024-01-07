Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $34,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

