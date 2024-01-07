UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

