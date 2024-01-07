Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.14. 377,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $266.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.49 and a 200-day moving average of $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.