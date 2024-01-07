Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,896 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. 2,940,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,537. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.27.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

