VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 1.96% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.24 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

