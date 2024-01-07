Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 8.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

