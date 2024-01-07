Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its 200-day moving average is $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

