Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.