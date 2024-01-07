Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.23 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.