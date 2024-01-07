Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 16.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

