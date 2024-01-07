Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is First Merchants Corp’s 10th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $462.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $487.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

