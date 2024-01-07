Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 1,465,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,757. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.