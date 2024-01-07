Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 1,465,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,757. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.