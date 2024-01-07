Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VYMI opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

