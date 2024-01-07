Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3286 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

