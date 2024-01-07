Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Holdings Raised by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGLT opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
