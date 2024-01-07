Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VGSH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,606. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

