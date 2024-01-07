Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Raised by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 11.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 131,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 676,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
