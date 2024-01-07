Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.87 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

