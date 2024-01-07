Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Parker Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB opened at $206.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.