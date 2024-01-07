Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.87 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.