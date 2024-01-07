Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 767.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,403,000.

VBK stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

