Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,403,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $231.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

