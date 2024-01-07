Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 767.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $231.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

