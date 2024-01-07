Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

