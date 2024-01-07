Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

