Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.01. 3,038,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
