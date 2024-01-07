Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.85 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

