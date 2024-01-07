Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,693,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,527,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 287,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $233.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.85 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

