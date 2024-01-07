Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

