Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $233.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

