Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $1.00. Video Display shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands.

Video Display Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 570.00%.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

