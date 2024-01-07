Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.98. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 208,847 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

