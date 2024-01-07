Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.98. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 208,847 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.