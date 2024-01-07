Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
