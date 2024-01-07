Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the second quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

