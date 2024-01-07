W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WPC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %
W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
About W. P. Carey
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.