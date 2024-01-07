W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

NYSE WPC opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

